TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 67.49% in the March 2025 quarter

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 67.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 11542.00 crore

Net profit of TVS Motor Company rose 67.49% to Rs 648.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 386.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 11542.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9942.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.57% to Rs 2235.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1686.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 44089.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 38778.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11542.009942.48 16 44089.0138778.82 14 OPM %16.4914.63 -14.9114.01 - PBDT1284.68900.73 43 4550.913623.77 26 PBT992.88637.35 56 3505.352667.62 31 NP648.16386.98 67 2235.561686.37 33

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

