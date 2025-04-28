Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 35.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 35.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 3.37% to Rs 8653.26 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 35.32% to Rs 1104.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 816.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.37% to Rs 8653.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8371.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 47.48% to Rs 3934.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2667.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.56% to Rs 33797.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30848.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income8653.268371.23 3 33797.4430848.92 10 OPM %53.0057.46 -56.0355.95 - PBDT1170.581362.51 -14 4978.074089.82 22 PBT1170.581362.51 -14 4978.074089.82 22 NP1104.58816.29 35 3934.212667.68 47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 9.92% in the March 2025 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 9.92% in the March 2025 quarter

UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 23.77% in the March 2025 quarter

UCO Bank consolidated net profit rises 23.77% in the March 2025 quarter

CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 25.74% in the March 2025 quarter

CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 25.74% in the March 2025 quarter

UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 24.09% in the March 2025 quarter

UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 24.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 38.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Benares Hotels standalone net profit rises 38.48% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Indus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon