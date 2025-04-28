Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 35.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.37% to Rs 8653.26 croreNet profit of Central Bank of India rose 35.32% to Rs 1104.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 816.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.37% to Rs 8653.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8371.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.48% to Rs 3934.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2667.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 9.56% to Rs 33797.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 30848.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income8653.268371.23 3 33797.4430848.92 10 OPM %53.0057.46 -56.0355.95 - PBDT1170.581362.51 -14 4978.074089.82 22 PBT1170.581362.51 -14 4978.074089.82 22 NP1104.58816.29 35 3934.212667.68 47
