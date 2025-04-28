Monday, April 28, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 519.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Trishakti Industries consolidated net profit rises 519.05% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:51 PM IST

Sales decline 96.19% to Rs 2.05 crore

Net profit of Trishakti Industries rose 519.05% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 96.19% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 53.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 415.94% to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 87.36% to Rs 17.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.0553.84 -96 17.02134.63 -87 OPM %48.291.13 -27.910.96 - PBDT1.310.47 179 4.981.38 261 PBT0.740.35 111 3.780.98 286 NP1.300.21 519 3.560.69 416

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

