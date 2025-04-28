CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 25.74% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 23.40% to Rs 980.89 croreNet profit of CSB Bank rose 25.74% to Rs 190.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 151.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 23.40% to Rs 980.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 794.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 4.76% to Rs 593.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 566.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 22.87% to Rs 3597.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2927.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income980.89794.87 23 3597.142927.54 23 OPM %49.4152.68 -54.1755.62 - PBDT256.54206.40 24 799.53761.44 5 PBT256.54206.40 24 799.53761.44 5 NP190.44151.46 26 593.80566.82 5
