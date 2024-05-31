U.P.Asbestos standalone net profit rises 30.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.04% to Rs 56.44 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 23.15% to Rs 5.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 196.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 194.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of U.P.Asbestos rose 30.26% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 56.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.56.4455.86196.92194.035.946.598.128.693.032.1011.3710.121.341.266.606.020.990.765.484.45