Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is quoting at Rs 15.48, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.23% in last one year as compared to a 3.07% rally in NIFTY and a 15.32% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15.48, down 1.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 25163.2. The Sensex is at 82549.91, up 0.44%.Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd has added around 2.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.81% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1733.6, down 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 104.62 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 30.73 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
