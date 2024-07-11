Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX fell 3.03% to 14.43.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,406, a premium of 90.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,315.95 in the cash market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 lost 8.50 points or 0.03% to 24,315.95.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 3.03% to 14.43.
HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Vidyut launches offline pre-owned EV sales and financing platform

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

LIVE: In line with RBI survey, June inflation likely to be close to 5%, says Shaktikanta Das

JP Nadda, Nadda

'Viksit Bharat' goal can be achieved by having smaller families: JP Nadda

Sarfira Movie 2024

Sarfira advance booking: Kumar-starrer mints Rs 24 lakh, sells 12k tickets

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

'It's your job, it's not our job': JPMorgan Chase CEO on work-life balance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon