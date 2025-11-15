Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 118.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 117.81% to Rs 135.63 croreNet profit of Uday Jewellery Industries rose 118.22% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 117.81% to Rs 135.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales135.6362.27 118 OPM %5.686.68 -PBDT7.803.81 105 PBT7.593.61 110 NP5.872.69 118
