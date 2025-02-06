Ugar Sugar Works standalone net profit declines 90.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.23% to Rs 262.66 croreNet profit of Ugar Sugar Works declined 90.18% to Rs 4.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 46.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 27.23% to Rs 262.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 360.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales262.66360.93 -27 OPM %7.7416.82 -PBDT10.5453.69 -80 PBT3.6646.59 -92 NP4.5346.12 -90
