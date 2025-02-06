Business Standard

Thursday, February 06, 2025 | 08:38 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Greentech acquires additional 5% stake in OAML

Oswal Greentech acquires additional 5% stake in OAML

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Oswal Greentech announced that it has acquired a 4.97% stake in Oswal Agro Mills (OAML) by purchasing shares at a price of Rs 69 each, for a total consideration of Rs 46.17 crore.

OAML is primarily engaged in the business of trading/ development of real estate, trading of goods etc. Further the company also lends its surplus funds as interest bearing intercorporate deposits. Its turnover was at Rs 1.86 crore in FY24.

In Oswal Agro Mills, Aruna Oswal holds a 41.74% stake, Shallu Jindal holds a 0.12% stake and Pankaj Oswal holds a 0.06% stake.

Oswal Greentech is also the promoter of OAML, held 1,000 equity shares in the company prior to the said acquisition.

 

The company has acquired a 4.97% stake, totaling 66,82,109 shares, in Oswal Agro Mills (OAML). This increase in promoter shareholding is intended to reinforce their commitment and boost market confidence, although there is no specific operational reason behind the acquisition. The move is expected to strengthen the promoters' influence, enhance investor perception, and provide greater strategic flexibility and control within the company.

Oswal Greentech is in the business of real estate activities and investment of surplus funds including inter corporate deposits.

The OAML jumped 4.99% to close at Rs 73.60, while Oswal Greentech rose 0.41% to settle at Rs 46.32 on 5th February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Info Edge gains as board OKs 1:5 stock split

Info Edge gains as board OKs 1:5 stock split

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Procainamide Hydrochloride Injection

Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Procainamide Hydrochloride Injection

RBL Bank grants 6.77 lakh stock options under ESOP

RBL Bank grants 6.77 lakh stock options under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDelhi elections Voting LIVEMarket Today2015 and 2020 exit poll predictionsDelhi Exit Poll Result TimeGold-Silver Price TodayTraffic advisory on Delhi election dayBudget 2025Voting Slip DownloadIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon