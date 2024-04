With effect from 25 April 2024

Ugro Capital announced the resignation of Deepa Hingorani as Non-Executive (Nominee) Director of the company with effect from 25 April 2024. She has been replaced with Rohit Goyal (DIN: 05285518) as Non Executive (Nominee) Director of the company by Danish Sustainable Development Goals Investment Fund with immediate effect.