INR eases modestly as equities fall

Indian Rupee slipped in early moves as weakness in the local equities weighed on the sentiments. The INR currently trades at 83.33 per US dollar, down 5 paise on the day. US dollar index is holding around two week low of 105.50 with the market completely focused on a key inflation reading due to come out today in evening. Meanwhile, the headline equity benchmarks traded with limited losses in mid-morning trade on weak overnight cues from the US equities. The Nifty traded below the 22,550 mark after hitting the day's high of 22,620.40 in early trade. At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 145.20 points or 0.20% to 74,192.33. The Nifty 50 index lost 35.30 points or 0.16% to 22,535.05.