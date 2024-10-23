Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 22.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.00% to Rs 330.16 croreNet profit of Ugro Capital rose 22.95% to Rs 35.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.00% to Rs 330.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 244.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales330.16244.57 35 OPM %57.9159.66 -PBDT60.8249.56 23 PBT50.1140.79 23 NP35.5228.89 23
