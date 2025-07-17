Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UIDAI takes proactive measures to maintain continued accuracy

UIDAI takes proactive measures to maintain continued accuracy

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

In order to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database, UIDAI has proactively taken measures to obtain death records from various sources and deactivate Aadhaar numbers after due validation. The UIDAI has started deactivating Aadhaar of deceased persons to prevent misuse of their identity proof, and disabled over 1.17 crore such unique 12-digit numbers till date, an official statement said on Wednesday. As part of initiatives, the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has started a new service - Reporting of Death of a Family Member - on the myAadhaar Portal for deaths registered in 24 states and Union Territories (UTs), to allow individuals to report the death of their family members."In order to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database, UIDAI has proactively taken the following measures to obtain death records from various sources and deactivate Aadhaar numbers after due validation," the statement said.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Diversified and broad-based trade growth signals a healthy trajectory for India's external sector, says PHDCCI

Diversified and broad-based trade growth signals a healthy trajectory for India's external sector, says PHDCCI

Godrej Properties climbs after securing 50 acres in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Godrej Properties climbs after securing 50 acres in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 28% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 28% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Benchmarks trade lower; IT shares drop

Benchmarks trade lower; IT shares drop

Anthem Biosciences IPO ends with 63.86x subscription

Anthem Biosciences IPO ends with 63.86x subscription

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon