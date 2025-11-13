Ujaas Energy standalone net profit declines 87.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.40% to Rs 4.86 croreNet profit of Ujaas Energy declined 87.50% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.864.70 3 OPM %10.91-3.19 -PBDT1.081.34 -19 PBT0.941.21 -22 NP0.100.80 -88
