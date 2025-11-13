Alankit standalone net profit rises 77.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.97% to Rs 14.47 croreNet profit of Alankit rose 77.33% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 38.97% to Rs 14.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14.4723.71 -39 OPM %10.1612.48 -PBDT5.474.12 33 PBT3.062.51 22 NP3.051.72 77
