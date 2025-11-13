Ontic Finserve standalone net profit declines 70.19% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 71.43% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Ontic Finserve declined 70.19% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 71.43% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.401.40 -71 OPM %90.0099.29 -PBDT0.421.39 -70 PBT0.421.39 -70 NP0.311.04 -70
