Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd and JK Paper Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 October 2025.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd crashed 2.40% to Rs 50 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd lost 2.08% to Rs 718.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13461 shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd tumbled 1.96% to Rs 220. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60782 shares in the past one month.

Sterlite Technologies Ltd plummeted 1.74% to Rs 115.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19169 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

JK Paper Ltd dropped 1.65% to Rs 396.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57165 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

