Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares gain 3% on Muhurat trading; here's why

Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares gain 3% on Muhurat trading; here's why

Suryoday Small Finance Bank stock price rose up to 2.69 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹152.4 per share on the BSE on Tuesday

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Suryoday Small Finance Bank share price: Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank were trading higher on the bourses on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, as the markets opened for the Muhurat Day trading. The bank's stock price rose up to 2.69 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹152.4 per share on the BSE on Tuesday.
 
The lender's stock continues to see demand from buyers. At 2:34 PM, Suryoday Small Finance Bank’s share price was trading 1.72 per cent higher at ₹150.95 per share. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading with marginal gains of 8.55 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 84,371.92 levels.
 
 
During today's trade, a combined total of nearly 0.10 million equity shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank, worth approximately ₹1.50 crore, were exchanged on the BSE and NSE during the session. The lender's total market capitalisation on the BSE stood at ₹1,604.44 crore on Tuesday, October 23.

Here’s why Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares were trading higher on Muhurat Day

 
Suryoday Small Finance Bank shares have advanced 13.15 per cent in the last one month and 11.44 per cent in the last six months. For the year to date, the counter has appreciated by 8.59 per cent. The lender's stock scaled its 52-week high of ₹172.90 per share on the BSE almost a year ago, on October 22, 2024, while it fell to its 52-week low of ₹90 per share on the BSE on April 7, 2025.
 
The recent upward movement in Suryoday Small Finance Bank came after the lender informed the exchanges that “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has accorded its approval for the revision in the Fixed Remuneration (inclusive of perquisites) payable to the Executive Director for the Financial Year 2025–26 and Variable Pay for the Financial Year 2024–25, in accordance with Regulation 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, which is within the overall limit as approved by the shareholders of the Bank.”
 
Notably, earlier on October 16, 2025, the bank had informed the exchanges that the RBI has approved the re-appointment of Baskar Babu Ramachandran as MD & CEO of the Bank for a further period of three (3) years, with effect from January 23, 2026, to January 22, 2029.
 

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

