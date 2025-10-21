Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at SBFC Finance Ltd counter

Volumes jump at SBFC Finance Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

SBFC Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 24.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 1.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.07 lakh shares

CEAT Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 October 2025.

SBFC Finance Ltd witnessed volume of 24.4 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 1.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17.07 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.17% to Rs.116.90. Volumes stood at 13.12 lakh shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd saw volume of 6.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 1.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.18% to Rs.4,295.40. Volumes stood at 44.17 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 40.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 0.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41.02 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.45% to Rs.865.00. Volumes stood at 62.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd notched up volume of 1.19 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 0.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.37 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.40% to Rs.1,144.50. Volumes stood at 1.47 lakh shares in the last session.

OneSource Specialty Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 69859 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 0.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.41% to Rs.1,850.00. Volumes stood at 56713 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

