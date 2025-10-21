Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Market opens positive on Muhrat Trading; Nifty tops 25,900

Market opens positive on Muhrat Trading; Nifty tops 25,900

Image

Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains on Muhrat Trading Day. The Nifty traded above the 25,900 level.

At 14:00 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, advanced 177.30 points or 0.21% to 84,540.67. The Nifty 50 index added 58.75 points or 0.23% to 25,901.85.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.34% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.85%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,514 shares rose and 564 shares fell. A total of 145 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 790.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,485.46 crore in the Indian equity market on 20 October 2025, provisional data showed.

 

Stocks in Spotlight:

State Bank of India (SBI) rose 0.13%. The bank announced that it has raised Rs 7,500 crore through the issuance of non-convertible, raxable, redeemable, subordinated, unsecured, Fully Paid-up Basel III compliant Tier 2 Bonds.

Marathon Nextgen Realty added 1.35% after the company has launched a new real estate project in a joint venture with Adani Realty, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of about Rs 3,400 crore.

Unimech Aerospace rallied 3.13% after the company has commissioned two new manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru, marking a significant expansion of its production capabilities.

Global Market:

European stocks traded higher on Tuesday, extending the positive momentum seen earlier in the week.

In the U.K., official data revealed that public sector borrowing reached 20.2 billion ($27 billion) in September the highest for the month since records began in 1997. This pushed total borrowing for the first half of the financial year to 99.8 billion, up 13% year-on-year and marking the second-highest April-to-September borrowing on record.

Asian shares rose as the prospect of easing trade tensions between the world's top two economies boosted risk sentiment.

U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly said he expects to reach a fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping and downplayed risks of a clash over the issue of Taiwan.

Meanwhile, Japans benchmark Nikkei 225 erased its early gains Tuesday, falling from record highs, after hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi won the lower house vote, to become Japans first woman prime minister.

U.S. equity futures were little changed in early Asian hours, ahead of a busy earnings week from big-name companies and inflation data.

Overnight, the three key benchmarks in the U.S. rose on a rally in Apple shares after Loop Capital upgraded it to buy from hold.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 515.97 points, or 1.12%, higher at 46,706.58. The S&P 500 also climbed 1.07% to settle at 6,735.13, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.37% to settle at 22,990.54.

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

