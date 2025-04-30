Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 74.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.93% to Rs 1573.36 croreNet profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank declined 74.70% to Rs 83.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 329.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.93% to Rs 1573.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1528.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.34% to Rs 726.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1281.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 11.93% to Rs 6354.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5677.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1573.361528.51 3 6354.395677.16 12 OPM %33.9852.23 -44.2856.07 - PBDT95.26439.56 -78 941.571702.17 -45 PBT95.26439.56 -78 941.571702.17 -45 NP83.39329.63 -75 726.101281.50 -43
