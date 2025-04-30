Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit declines 62.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Sales rise 5.45% to Rs 72.11 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics declined 62.95% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.45% to Rs 72.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 68.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.55% to Rs 11.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.35% to Rs 281.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 297.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales72.1168.38 5 281.57297.48 -5 OPM %-0.016.67 -1.314.45 - PBDT3.208.01 -60 19.0626.98 -29 PBT2.406.65 -64 16.0621.35 -25 NP1.965.29 -63 11.8317.54 -33

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

