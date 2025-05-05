Monday, May 05, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UltraTech Cement commissions 1.4 mtpa additional cement capacity

UltraTech Cement commissions 1.4 mtpa additional cement capacity

Image

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
UltraTech Cement announced that as part of its capacity expansion programs, the company has identified several opportunities for debottlenecking and enhancing efficiency at various location. Some of these initiatives have been successfully completed and stabilized, leading to an increased production capacity of 1.4 mtpa, as outlined below:

1. Nagpur grinding unit - 0.6 mtpa capacity added
2. Panipat grinding unit - 0.4 mtpa capacity added
3. Jhajjar grinding unit - 0.4 mtpa capacity added

Consequent to the above, the Company's total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity stands at 184.76 mtpa. Alongwith its overseas capacity of 5.4 mtpa, the Company's global capacity stands at 190.16 mtpa.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

City Union Bank rallies after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 288 cr

City Union Bank rallies after Q4 PAT rises 13% YoY to Rs 288 cr

Marico Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 343 cr

Marico Q4 PAT rises 8% YoY to Rs 343 cr

Wall Street Soars as Strong Jobs Data and Trade Hopes Boost Investor Confidence

Wall Street Soars as Strong Jobs Data and Trade Hopes Boost Investor Confidence

Avenue Supermarts drops after Q4 PAT slips 2% YoY to Rs 551 cr

Avenue Supermarts drops after Q4 PAT slips 2% YoY to Rs 551 cr

SBI slides after Q4 PAT falls 10% YoY to Rs 18,643 crore; declares dividend of Rs 15.90/sh

SBI slides after Q4 PAT falls 10% YoY to Rs 18,643 crore; declares dividend of Rs 15.90/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon