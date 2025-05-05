UltraTech Cement commissions 1.4 mtpa additional cement capacity

UltraTech Cement announced that as part of its capacity expansion programs, the company has identified several opportunities for debottlenecking and enhancing efficiency at various location. Some of these initiatives have been successfully completed and stabilized, leading to an increased production capacity of 1.4 mtpa, as outlined below:
1. Nagpur grinding unit - 0.6 mtpa capacity added
2. Panipat grinding unit - 0.4 mtpa capacity added
3. Jhajjar grinding unit - 0.4 mtpa capacity added
Consequent to the above, the Company's total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity stands at 184.76 mtpa. Alongwith its overseas capacity of 5.4 mtpa, the Company's global capacity stands at 190.16 mtpa.
