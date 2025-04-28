Monday, April 28, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro secures five-year engagement with Vorwerk

Wipro secures five-year engagement with Vorwerk

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

To management and transform Vorwerk's IT infrastructure

Wipro announced its selection by Vorwerk, the number one direct sales company in Europe and the world-leading direct seller of high-quality household appliances, to manage and transform the company's IT landscape.

In the five-year engagement, Wipro will future-proof Vorwerk's IT infrastructure, by harnessing its AI-powered infrastructure operations solution focused on enabling enterprise transformations of this scale. The program will include the consolidation of all business applications, infrastructure, and cyber security tracks onto a unified monitoring platform to provide better visibility into Vorwerk's technology ecosystem, leading to a significant increase in operational efficiency and robust cyber-risk management.

 

Wipro will also engage with Vorwerk's technology partners to enrich their customer engagement approach, standardize their product portfolio, and develop a technology roadmap with intelligent products for faster time to market. Additionally, the Wipro team will build an end-to-end support portal that will rapidly and seamlessly enhance end-user experience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

