Zensar Tech gains after Q4 PAT climbs 10% QoQ to Rs 177 cr

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Zensar Technologies added 2.70% to Rs 720.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 10.39% to Rs 176.4 crore on 2.51% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1358.9 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q3 FY25.

Year on year basis, the company net profit and revenue jumped 1.79% and 10.51%, respectively in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 9.27%QoQ to Rs 229.8 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 212.5 crore in Q4 FY25, registering the growth of 2.7% as compared with Rs 206.9 crore in Q3 FY25.

In dollar terms, the companys revenue stood at $156.8 million in Q4 FY25, down 0.1% QoQ and 5.8% YoY. In Q4 FY25, the company reported sequential QoQ growth of 0.9% in constant currency and QoQ decline of 0.1% in reported currency.

 

US as a region grew by 0.3% sequential QoQ and by 6.5% YoY in constant currency.

Europe as a region grew by 2.5% in sequential QoQ and by 10.0% in YoY constant currency terms. Africa as a region grew by 0.9% sequential QoQ but declined by 1.7% in YoY constant currency terms.

Banking and Financial Services reported a sequential QoQ revenue growth of 3.4% in constant currency.

Telecommunication, Media and Technology reported a sequential QoQ revenue growth of 1.7% in constant currency. Manufacturing and Consumer Services reported a sequential QoQ revenue decline of 2.6% in constant currency.

Healthcare and Life Sciences reported a sequential QoQ revenue decline of 1.4% in constant currency.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit fell 2.29% to Rs 649.8 crore in FY25 as against 665.0 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations increased 7.73% to Rs 5,280.6 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 4,901.9 crore in FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended of final dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of each with face value of Rs 2 each for FY25, subject to approval of the members of the company at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Manish Tandon, CEO and managing director, Zensar, Technlogies, Were proud to report consistent growth across all geographies in constant currency, Zensars performance reflects the resilience and global relevance of our EEE value proposition. This quarter marks our highest-ever order book, driven by strong client confidence and strategic investments. Focused efforts in mining new accounts are yielding results, with significant traction in client acquisitions. Additionally, our improved attrition number highlights the success of our people-first approach and culture that values long-term relations.

Pulkit Bhandari, CFO, Zensar, commenting on the Q4FY25 & FY25 performance, said, Revenue for the quarter was $156.8M translating into 0.9% growth in constant currency with an EBITDA margin of 15.6%. For the year, revenue stood at $624.5M with constant currency growth of 5.1%. Continuing our momentum with sales effort, we booked orders worth $213.5M this quarter. The quality of engagements is more strategic and long term which is a validation of our strategy.

Zensar Technologies is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that conceptualizes, builds, and manages digital products through experience design, data engineering, and advanced analytics, serving over 145 global clients.

