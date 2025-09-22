Monday, September 22, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Barometers trade with moderate cuts; consumer durables shares decline

Barometers trade with moderate cuts; consumer durables shares decline

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
The headline equity indices traded with modest losses in mid-afternoon trade, as investor sentiment was dented by the Trump administrations new H-1B visa policy, which imposes a one-time $100,000 fee on new applicants. The measure is viewed as a setback for Indias IT sector. Trumps decision overshadowed the impact of recent GST measures. The Nifty traded below 25,250 mark.

Consumer durables shares extended losses for the second consecutive trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 362.86 points or 0.45% to 82,254.97. The Nifty 50 index fell 94.90 points or 0.37% to 25,230.75.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.58% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.55%.

 

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,833 shares rose and 2,408 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.

Trumps H1B Visa

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news updates: PM Modi unveils infra projects worth Rs 5,125 crore in Arunachal Pradesh

Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors, at the launch of electric truck Turbo

Aiming to reach Rs 400 crore revenue in FY26: Euler Motors founder

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Suryakumar downplays Indo-Pak rivalry talk, says duels offer no contest

Ladki Bahin Yojna

Ladki Bahin Yojana: e-KYC mandatory within 60 days, here's how to do it

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slides 600 pts, Nifty near 25,150 amid fag-end selling; VIX rises 6%

The Trump administration has issued a key clarification regarding its new visa policy, confirming that the controversial $100,000 H-1B visa fee will be a one-time charge applicable only to new applicants. The policy, which came into effect at midnight on Sunday, 21 September 2025, does not impact petitions filed before this dateoffering limited relief to the rattled tech industry.

Despite the clarification, the sudden announcement triggered widespread panic among Indian professionals in the U.S. on H-1B visas. Confusion and uncertainty gripped many, with some canceling last-minute travel plans and others already in India scrambling to return. Immigration attorneys and companies quickly raised red flags, especially for H-1B holders and their families currently outside the U.S. for work or vacation. American lawmakers also criticized the move, calling it reckless and potentially damaging to the countrys tech-driven economy.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index fell 0.48% to 39,153.50. The index fell 1.12% in two consecutive trading sessions.

Voltas (down 3.24%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 1.58%), V-Guard Industries (down 1.15%), Bata India (down 1.11%), PG Electroplast (down 0.79%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 0.75%), Whirlpool of India (down 0.58%), Titan Company (down 0.46%), Kajaria Ceramics (down 0.42%) declined.

On the other hand, Blue Star (up 1.58%), Cera Sanitaryware (up 0.98%) and Century Plyboards (India) (up 0.40%) edged higher.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper added 0.22% to 6.493 from the previous close of 6.489.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.2650 compared with its close of 88.1600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement jumped 1.44% to Rs 1,11,425.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.11% to 97.17.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.34% to 4.126.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement gained 10 cents or 0.15% to $66.78 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Indices trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Umiya Mobile jumps on launch of exclusive Vivo store in Rajkot

Umiya Mobile jumps on launch of exclusive Vivo store in Rajkot

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions update on impact of new HIB visa fee changes

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions update on impact of new HIB visa fee changes

Castrol India launches All-in-One Helmet Cleaner

Castrol India launches All-in-One Helmet Cleaner

Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with ACWA Power

Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with ACWA Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon