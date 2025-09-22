Monday, September 22, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd extends winning run

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd extends winning run



Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 5869.5, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.01% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% slide in NIFTY and a 6.7% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5869.5, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25304.8. The Sensex is at 82459.38, down 0.2%. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has slipped around 0.38% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26527.6, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76993 shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5882.5, up 0.3% on the day. HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is up 33.01% in last one year as compared to a 2.45% slide in NIFTY and a 6.7% slide in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 48.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

