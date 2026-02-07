Unifinz Capital India standalone net profit rises 340.72% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 296.19% to Rs 147.50 crore

Net profit of Unifinz Capital India rose 340.72% to Rs 27.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 296.19% to Rs 147.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.147.5037.2333.4828.1538.418.6438.178.2627.066.14

