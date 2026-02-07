Unifinz Capital India standalone net profit rises 340.72% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 296.19% to Rs 147.50 croreNet profit of Unifinz Capital India rose 340.72% to Rs 27.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 296.19% to Rs 147.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales147.5037.23 296 OPM %33.4828.15 -PBDT38.418.64 345 PBT38.178.26 362 NP27.066.14 341
First Published: Feb 07 2026 | 9:13 AM IST