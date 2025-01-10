Business Standard

Union Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 104.67, down 3.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 15.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 7.88% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 104.67, down 3.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 23521.8. The Sensex is at 77676.23, up 0.07%.Union Bank of India has eased around 18.98% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 13.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6255.3, down 1.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.24 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 104.48, down 3.41% on the day. Union Bank of India tumbled 15.89% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% rally in NIFTY and a 7.88% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.39 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

