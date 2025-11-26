Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Union Bank of India spurts 2.19%, gains for third straight session

Union Bank of India spurts 2.19%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 156.19, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.11% in last one year as compared to a 7.79% gain in NIFTY and a 26.68% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 156.19, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 26165.55. The Sensex is at 85506.55, up 1.09%. Union Bank of India has added around 7.75% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 7.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8486.5, up 1.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 102.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 151.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 156.93, up 2% on the day. Union Bank of India is up 27.11% in last one year as compared to a 7.79% gain in NIFTY and a 26.68% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

