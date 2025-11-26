Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LIC Housing Finance Ltd soars 1.52%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 556.45, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.33% in last one year as compared to a 7.79% gain in NIFTY and a 14.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 556.45, up 1.52% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.08% on the day, quoting at 26165.55. The Sensex is at 85506.55, up 1.09%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has dropped around 4.77% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27409.4, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 560.95, up 1.79% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down 11.33% in last one year as compared to a 7.79% gain in NIFTY and a 14.81% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 5.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Shriram Finance Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Canara Bank rises for third consecutive session

Oriana Power secures $2.48 million solar project order in Guyana

Grand Continent Hotels gains on inking MoU to operate new hotel property in Varanasi

IIFL Finance jumps after board clears Rs 2,000-cr fundraising proposal

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

