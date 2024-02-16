Sensex (    %)
                        
Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.53 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 2:17 PM IST
Sales decline 13.11% to Rs 23.92 crore
Net profit of Uniroyal Industries reported to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 13.11% to Rs 23.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 27.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales23.9227.53 -13 OPM %10.622.00 -PBDT2.040.05 3980 PBT1.53-0.48 LP NP1.53-0.48 LP
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

