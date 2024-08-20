United Breweries launches Heineken Silver and Heineken Original in Karnataka

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

United Breweries announced that Heineken Silver and Heineken Original will be available in the state of Karnataka from this month. The availability of the two iconic beer variants across bars and retail stores mark a significant milestone in Heineken's ongoing expansion in India, aligned with company's focus towards enhancing consumer experience through premiumization. The company also announced that the Heineken brand will now be brewed locally in Mysuru, Karnataka, aligned to the global Heineken standards of quality.