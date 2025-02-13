Business Standard

Thursday, February 13, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Interactive consolidated net profit rises 1000.00% in the December 2024 quarter

United Interactive consolidated net profit rises 1000.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of United Interactive rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %0-620.00 -PBDT0.420.20 110 PBT0.360.14 157 NP0.110.01 1000

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Fedbank Financial Services allots 27,499 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 27,499 equity shares under ESOS

Sensex, Nifty decline for 7th day; IT shares tumble

Sensex, Nifty decline for 7th day; IT shares tumble

Shilpa Medicare receives CDSCO approval for its IND - Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets 500 mg

Shilpa Medicare receives CDSCO approval for its IND - Nor Ursodeoxycholic Acid Tablets 500 mg

Zen Technologies unveils new set of AI-driven combat and training solutions

Zen Technologies unveils new set of AI-driven combat and training solutions

Zulia Investments receives RBI nod to acquire up to 7% stake in Au Small Finance Bank

Zulia Investments receives RBI nod to acquire up to 7% stake in Au Small Finance Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEITC Hotels ShareASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon