United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 463.64% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.62% to Rs 7.95 croreNet profit of United Van Der Horst rose 463.64% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.62% to Rs 7.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.956.04 32 OPM %49.8125.50 -PBDT3.320.95 249 PBT2.640.45 487 NP1.860.33 464
