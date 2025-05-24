Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 988.89% in the March 2025 quarter

United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 988.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 69.54% to Rs 8.85 crore

Net profit of United Van Der Horst rose 988.89% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.54% to Rs 8.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 136.96% to Rs 4.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.29% to Rs 30.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 22.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales8.855.22 70 30.0422.88 31 OPM %25.7627.78 -35.1931.16 - PBDT1.950.74 164 8.394.63 81 PBT1.300.15 767 5.762.53 128 NP0.980.09 989 4.361.84 137

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

