MMP Industries consolidated net profit rises 8.49% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.30% to Rs 223.12 croreNet profit of MMP Industries rose 8.49% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.30% to Rs 223.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 160.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.88% to Rs 38.88 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.59% to Rs 691.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 578.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales223.12160.17 39 691.86578.54 20 OPM %8.268.81 -9.237.99 - PBDT16.8814.87 14 60.8247.93 27 PBT14.3312.72 13 51.1139.97 28 NP10.8610.01 8 38.8831.64 23
