Bhagwati Autocast standalone net profit declines 32.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.81% to Rs 38.58 croreNet profit of Bhagwati Autocast declined 32.68% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.81% to Rs 38.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 11.11% to Rs 6.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 139.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales38.5832.20 20 139.94134.29 4 OPM %12.3114.41 -8.849.66 - PBDT4.684.59 2 11.8012.16 -3 PBT3.883.96 -2 8.629.64 -11 NP2.744.07 -33 6.166.93 -11
