Standard Glass Lining Technology consolidated net profit declines 34.97% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.39% to Rs 166.33 croreNet profit of Standard Glass Lining Technology declined 34.97% to Rs 15.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.39% to Rs 166.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 201.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.21% to Rs 64.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.87% to Rs 613.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 543.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales166.33201.34 -17 613.66543.67 13 OPM %14.2115.66 -17.5017.46 - PBDT25.7233.02 -22 104.6189.13 17 PBT22.2330.94 -28 93.5479.80 17 NP15.1023.22 -35 64.3458.38 10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content