Gayatri Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.60 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.30% to Rs 27.85 croreNet Loss of Gayatri Sugars reported to Rs 18.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.30% to Rs 27.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.8519.71 41 OPM %-31.56-48.86 -PBDT-16.82-15.99 -5 PBT-18.60-17.69 -5 NP-18.60-17.69 -5
