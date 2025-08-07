Ravikumar Distilleries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.95% to Rs 4.15 croreNet profit of Ravikumar Distilleries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.95% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.155.25 -21 OPM %-17.35-18.48 -PBDT0.130.13 0 PBT0.030.04 -25 NP0.030.04 -25
