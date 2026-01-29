Universal Cables Ltd Spikes 11.39%

Universal Cables Ltd has lost 11.69% over last one month compared to 2.1% fall in BSE Industrials index and 2.72% drop in the SENSEX

Universal Cables Ltd rose 11.39% today to trade at Rs 785. The BSE Industrials index is up 0.83% to quote at 14258.69. The index is down 2.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Zodiac Energy Ltd increased 10% and Ajax Engineering Ltd added 10% on the day. The BSE Industrials index went up 7.11 % over last one year compared to the 7.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Universal Cables Ltd has lost 11.69% over last one month compared to 2.1% fall in BSE Industrials index and 2.72% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 0 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3731 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1007 on 20 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 0 on 29 Jan 2026.

