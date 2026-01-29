Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 10:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stallion announces technology-tie up with SYS ADVANCE, Portugal

Stallion announces technology-tie up with SYS ADVANCE, Portugal

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

For Helium Recovery and Helium Liquefaction applications

Stallion India Fluorochemicals (SIFL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for cooperation and joint working with SYS ADVANCE, Portugal, for a technology tie-up covering advanced systems and equipment for Helium Recovery and Helium Liquefaction applications.

SYS ADVANCE is a globally recognized industrial gas equipment manufacturer and a leading developer of containerised Helium Recovery Systems, with its technology qualified by European Space Agencies for space and high-end cryogenic applications.

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 10:05 AM IST

