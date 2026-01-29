Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Yen recovers as Dollar rally pauses after Fed decision

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
The Japanese yen hovered near 152.9 per dollar on Thursday after suffering a sharp decline in the previous session, as the US dollar regained strength following Treasury Secretary Scott Bessents reaffirmation of Washingtons strong-dollar policy and dismissal of intervention speculation. The greenback remained supported after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, signalling patience amid persistent inflation and resilient growth. Meanwhile, caution prevails in Tokyo over potential unilateral action, with political uncertainty ahead of the February 8 snap election adding further pressure on the yen.

Indices drift lower; breadth positive

JSW Steel achieves highest S&P CSA score in global steel sector

Board of Piramal Pharma approves change in company secretary

Stock Alert: Larsen & Toubro, NSDL, Lodha Developers, Cochin Shipyard, Vedanta

Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 136.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

