Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel achieves highest S&P CSA score in global steel sector

JSW Steel achieves highest S&P CSA score in global steel sector

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
JSW Steel has performed exceptionally in the S&P's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2025. JSW Steel achieved an outstanding CSA score of 88, which stands tall as its highest ever. This score makes JSW Steel the highest-scoring company in the global steel sector, places it in the 100th percentile of the industry, and represents a 7% year-on-year improvement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Piramal Pharma approves change in company secretary

Board of Piramal Pharma approves change in company secretary

Stock Alert: Larsen & Toubro, NSDL, Lodha Developers, Cochin Shipyard, Vedanta

Stock Alert: Larsen & Toubro, NSDL, Lodha Developers, Cochin Shipyard, Vedanta

Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 136.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 136.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Revathi Equipment India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Revathi Equipment India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayBajaj Auto Q3 Results PreviewIMD Weather Update TodayDividend Stocks TodayNew Aadhaar AppBudget 2026