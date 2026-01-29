JSW Steel achieves highest S&P CSA score in global steel sector
JSW Steel has performed exceptionally in the S&P's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2025. JSW Steel achieved an outstanding CSA score of 88, which stands tall as its highest ever. This score makes JSW Steel the highest-scoring company in the global steel sector, places it in the 100th percentile of the industry, and represents a 7% year-on-year improvement.
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:51 AM IST