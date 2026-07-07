Uno Minda forays into 4W passenger vehicle seating system segment
With Rs 320-cr greenfield manufacturing unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra
Uno Minda announced a landmark strategic expansion into the Four-Wheeler (4W) Passenger Vehicle Seating Systems segment - one of the highest value product categories in the automotive supply chain.
To support this new product line, the company's Board of Directors has approved the setting up of a state-of-the-art greenfield manufacturing facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), Maharashtra, with a proposed capital expenditure of approximately Rs 320 crore.
The facility is expected to commence operations by Q4FY28.
The project will be executed under Uno Minda Tachi-S Seating, a Joint Venture (JV) with TACHI-S Company, Japan, a leading global automotive seating manufacturer.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 8:17 PM IST