Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda Ltd Falls 1.68%

Uno Minda Ltd Falls 1.68%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Uno Minda Ltd has lost 15.81% over last one month compared to 3.82% fall in BSE Auto index and 0.28% drop in the SENSEX

Uno Minda Ltd lost 1.68% today to trade at Rs 835. The BSE Auto index is down 0.68% to quote at 48454.83. The index is down 3.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd decreased 1.56% and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd lost 1.17% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 4.06 % over last one year compared to the 4.14% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Uno Minda Ltd has lost 15.81% over last one month compared to 3.82% fall in BSE Auto index and 0.28% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1789 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 44945 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1252.85 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 605.05 on 13 Mar 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Spurts 1.71%

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd Spurts 1.71%

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Abbott India announces change in senior management

Abbott India announces change in senior management

Indices drift lower; breadth negative

Indices drift lower; breadth negative

Nok Air selects RateGain's advance pricing intelligence platform

Nok Air selects RateGain's advance pricing intelligence platform

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRekha Gupta Delhi New CMMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon