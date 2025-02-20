Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abbott India announces change in senior management

Abbott India announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Abbott India announced that Namita Shah - Associate Director - New Product Introduction and Therapy Area Strategy, has tendered her resignation from employment of the Company with effect from the close of business hours of 15 April 2025, to pursue opportunities outside the Company.

Pursuant to her resignation, she will also cease to be the Senior Management Personnel of the Company effective the said date.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices drift lower; breadth negative

Nok Air selects RateGain's advance pricing intelligence platform

USFDA inspects Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc.'s warehouse facility in New Jersey

Bheema Cements reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.35 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Emaar India standalone net profit rises 318.31% in the December 2024 quarter

