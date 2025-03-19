Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd, Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2025.

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd, Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd, Centum Electronics Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 March 2025.

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd lost 16.15% to Rs 307 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11540 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7345 shares in the past one month.

 

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd tumbled 13.77% to Rs 50.99. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46174 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17764 shares in the past one month.

Ratnabhumi Developers Ltd crashed 8.54% to Rs 91. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4249 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

students, student, School students

CBSE Class 12 Economics exam 2025 analysis: What students said about paper

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 230 pts higher at 75,530; Nifty at 22,930; SMIDs, PSB gain 2%

Sunita Williams, Kalpana Chawla

As Sunita Williams returns safely to Earth, world remembers Kalpana Chawla

youngsters

GATE results 2025 out; steps to check scorecard pdf, cut-off marks

TCS, Tata Consultancy

TCS signs 5-yr partnership with Air New Zealand to modernise digital infra

Centum Electronics Ltd fell 6.03% to Rs 1450.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 87218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3934 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd dropped 5.04% to Rs 912.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45759 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices trade with decent gains; metal shares shine; Broader mkt outperforms

Indices trade with decent gains; metal shares shine; Broader mkt outperforms

India sets sights on moon landing by 2040

India sets sights on moon landing by 2040

RS chairman urges debate on electoral freebies

RS chairman urges debate on electoral freebies

Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 2-cr order from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infra hits the roof after bagging Rs 2-cr order from Indian Railways

Aurobindo Pharma jumps as Telangana unit gets VAI status from USFDA

Aurobindo Pharma jumps as Telangana unit gets VAI status from USFDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGalaxy S25 Edge India LaunchGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon